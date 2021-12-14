StockMarketWire.com - Altus Strategies said it had raised £19.8 million through a discounted equity and subscription offering.

The placing shares and the subscription shares were issued at price of 53.5 pence per share, representing a discount of approximately 15% to the mid-market closing price on AIM on 13 December 2021.

La Mancha made an investment of £6.9 million to maintain its 35.08% strategic shareholding in Altus.

Net proceeds of the fundraise would be used to fund the acquisition of up to 24 royalties from Newcrest Mining Limited and for general corporate purposes.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com