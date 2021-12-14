StockMarketWire.com - Altus Strategies said it had raised £19.8 million through a discounted equity and subscription offering.
The placing shares and the subscription shares were issued at price of 53.5 pence per share, representing a discount of approximately 15% to the mid-market closing price on AIM on 13 December 2021.
La Mancha made an investment of £6.9 million to maintain its 35.08% strategic shareholding in Altus.
Net proceeds of the fundraise would be used to fund the acquisition of up to 24 royalties from Newcrest Mining Limited and for general corporate purposes.
