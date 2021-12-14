StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Mkango Resources said it had commenced the final stage of hydrometallurgy pilot plant test work for the Songwe Hill rare earths project in Malawi.
Design and engineering studies by lead Senet were nearing completion, with the Songwe feasibility study targeted for the first quarter of next year.
'Rising rare earth prices and concerns over security of supply provide a favourable market backdrop, with accelerating demand geared to growth in green energy and technology applications,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
