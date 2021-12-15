AU
21/12/2021 16:30 Reserve Bank Board monetary policy meeting minutes
CA
16/12/2021 13:30 wholesale trade
16/12/2021 13:30 employment insurance
21/12/2021 13:30 retail trade
CH
21/12/2021 07:00 trade balance
DE
16/12/2021 08:30 flash PMI
17/12/2021 07:00 PPI
17/12/2021 09:00 Ifo business climate index
21/12/2021 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey
ES
17/12/2021 08:00 trade balance
21/12/2021 08:00 industrial turnover & orders
EU
16/12/2021 09:00 flash PMI
16/12/2021 10:00 foreign trade
16/12/2021 12:45 ECB interest rate decision
16/12/2021 13:30 press conference with ECB President Christine Lagarde
17/12/2021 10:00 CPI
17/12/2021 10:00 construction output
20/12/2021 09:00 euro area balance of payments
21/12/2021 15:00 FCCI flash consumer confidence indicator
FR
16/12/2021 08:15 flash PMI
IT
20/12/2021 10:00 balance of payments
21/12/2021 09:00 industrial turnover & orders
21/12/2021 10:00 PPI
JP
16/12/2021 00:30 flash PMI
UK
16/12/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit flash anufacturing and services PMI
16/12/2021 12:00 Bank of England interest rate decision
17/12/2021 00:01 GfK consumer confidence survey
17/12/2021 07:00 retail sales
20/12/2021 00:01 Zoopla house price index
20/12/2021 11:00 CBI industrial trends survey
21/12/2021 07:00 public sector finances
21/12/2021 11:00 CBI distributive trades survey
US
16/12/2021 13:30 jobless claims
16/12/2021 13:30 housing starts and building permits
16/12/2021 14:15 industrial production
16/12/2021 14:45 flash manufacturing PMI
16/12/2021 14:45 flash services PMI
16/12/2021 14:45 consumer comfort index
16/12/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
20/12/2021 15:00 leading indicators
21/12/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index
21/12/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
