CA
16/12/2021 13:30 employment insurance
16/12/2021 13:30 wholesale trade
DE
16/12/2021 08:30 flash PMI
EU
16/12/2021 09:00 flash PMI
16/12/2021 10:00 foreign trade
16/12/2021 12:45 ECB interest rate decision
16/12/2021 13:30 press conference with ECB President Christine Lagarde
FR
16/12/2021 08:15 flash PMI
JP
16/12/2021 00:30 flash PMI
UK
16/12/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit flash anufacturing and services PMI
16/12/2021 12:00 Bank of England interest rate decision
US
16/12/2021 13:30 jobless claims
16/12/2021 13:30 housing starts and building permits
16/12/2021 14:15 industrial production
16/12/2021 14:45 consumer comfort index
16/12/2021 14:45 flash manufacturing PMI
16/12/2021 14:45 flash services PMI
16/12/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
