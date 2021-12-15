StockMarketWire.com - Real estate group TR Property Investment Trust raised is interim dividend 1.9% after it posted a positive first-half performance.
The company's net asset value per share total return for the year through September was 15.6%, ahead of its benchmark total return of 11.0%.
It declared a full-year dividend of 5.30p per share, up from 5.20p year-on-year.
TR Property said it expected to post a weaker second-half result, citing differing dividend timetables.
The proportion of full-year income generated in the first half, it said, would be significantly ahead of the usual two thirds.
'In addition, the second half of the prior year benefitted from a substantial tax refund which will not be repeated,' it added.
'The decision to increase the interim dividend to 5.30p reflects the board's confidence that revenue will return to pre- pandemic levels over the next eighteen months.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
