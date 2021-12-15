StockMarketWire.com - Student accommodation provider Unite set out plans to achieve an objective of becoming net zero carbon across its operations and development activities by 2030.
The pathway outlined four key steps, including reducing operating energy consumption, based on a target 28% reduction in energy intensity by 2030 against a baseline set in 2019.
Unite also committed to invest in renewable energy, reduce embodied carbon and mitigate residual carbon using certified offsets.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
