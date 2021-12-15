StockMarketWire.com - Diamond miner Petra Diamonds said it had sold diamonds for $128.3 million in its third tender for the 2022 financial year.
The company said it had decided to release sales results after each of its individual tender cycles.
In the third cycle, it sold 885,136 carats, up from 752,920 in the third tender in the previous year.
Revenue had risen to $128.3 million, up from $98.1 million in the previous third tender.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.