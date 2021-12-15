StockMarketWire.com - Shopping centre owner Hammerson said it had sold six non-core assets for £92 million since the half year.
The largest constituent was the exchange after market close on 14 December 2021 of an unconditional contract for the sale of Silverburn, a shopping centre near Glasgow, from 50/50 joint venture partners Hammerson and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, to entities affiliated with Henderson Park and Eurofund, for £140 million cash proceeds.
This represented a 4% discount to 30 June 2021 book value of £147 million, and a net initial yield of 9.3%.
The transaction was expected to complete in Q1 2022.
The other five assets sold totalling £22 million represented a collection of non-strategic commercial and retail assets which were sold at a premium to 30 June 2021 book values.
The sales were in line with the company's strategy of reducing debt, simplifying the portfolio and generating capital for redeployment.
'The proceeds of these disposals will further strengthen the balance sheet by reducing net debt, ahead of reinvestment in flagship assets for growth,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.