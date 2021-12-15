StockMarketWire.com - Advertising firm M&C Saatchi said it now expected its annual operating profit to be 'materially ahead' of previous forecasts.

The company said activity in the final quarter had been strong, particularly in its performance media and global and social issues divisions, its UK agency.

'The strong performance was largely driven by new assignments from existing clients, and we expect this continued trend to be reflected in the December results,' it added.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com