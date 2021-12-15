StockMarketWire.com - Online betting and gaming company 888 said it had agreed to sell its B2C and B2B bingo businesses to Saphalata, a member of Broadway Gaming, for up to $54 million.
The deal included a potential earnout of up to $4 million, based on achievement over six months of revenue-based performance criteria.
888 also agreed to provide Broadway certain transitional services for a period of up to 12 months from completion.
The sale of the bingo business, expected to be completed in Q2 2022, came as the company looked to focus on its core B2C and USA growth strategies.
