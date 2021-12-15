StockMarketWire.com - Specialist finance provider Time Finance said its loan book had grown 4.3% in the first half of its financial year.
In a trading update for the six months through November, the company said its gross lending book increased to around £121 million, up from £116 million at the end of May.
Time Finance said it continued to experience 'positive trading momentum' regarding lending origination and remained focussed on 'the group's recovery from the impact of the pandemic'.
Unaudited net tangible assets at the end of November were worth £29 million.
'Deals in arrears are at their lowest levels since the fourth quarter of 2018, and no deals remain in forbearance as a result of the impact of the pandemic,' the company added.
'Notwithstanding this positive momentum, it is clear that the economic effects of the pandemic continue to overshadow many of the sectors of the economy.'
'Consequently, the board remains both vigilant and cautious as to the potential impact that further economic uncertainty or additional government restrictions could have on the group.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
