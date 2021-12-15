StockMarketWire.com - Specialist cleaning group React said it had won an 'incremental' contract to provide pre-planned maintenance and deep cleaning services at a new location in the South West of England.
The work was with one of the company's existing tier-one customers operating in the rail sector.
The initial contract covered the next 22-weeks through to the customer's contract period year end and was worth a little over £150,00.
That was the equivalent of around £360,000 per year, which React said was believed to be just the initial value of this incremental engagement.
