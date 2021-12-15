StockMarketWire.com - Antenna group MTI Wireless Edge said its distribution and professional consulting division has received three further orders relating to tethered balloon projects that it is involved in.
The orders were worth about $1 million in aggregate and were to be delivered within the next 12 months.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.