Specialist audio visual distributor Midwich forecast a full-year profit 'materially ahead' of its previous expectations.

Adjusted pre-tax profit for the year through December was now expected to be at least £30 million, the company said in a trading update. Midwhich said the UK and, Ireland, plus the Europe, Middle East and Africa regions had performed particularly well.


