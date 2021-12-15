StockMarketWire.com - Specialist audio visual distributor Midwich forecast a full-year profit 'materially ahead' of its previous expectations.
Adjusted pre-tax profit for the year through December was now expected to be at least £30 million, the company said in a trading update. Midwhich said the UK and, Ireland, plus the Europe, Middle East and Africa regions had performed particularly well.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.