StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Red Rock Resources said drilling had begun at a gold prospect in the Australian state of Victoria.
The company's joint venture subsidiary New Ballarat Gold was undertaking gold exploration at its granted licences in the Victoria Goldfields.
The first diamond drill programme would begin at the O'Loughlin's prospect south of Buninyong.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
