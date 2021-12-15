StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Phoenix Copper said it had encountered further oxide mineralisation at its Empire mine open pit project in Idaho.

Three shallow exploratory drill holes all encountered oxide mineralisation, including 18.3 metres of 0.61% copper and 12.8 grams per tonne silver from surface.

Phoenix Copper said said the open pit project remainsedon course for production, with a feasibility study on schedule for completion in early in the second quarter of 2022.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com