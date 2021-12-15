StockMarketWire.com - Mining group SolGold released a maiden resource estimate for the Cacharposa porphyry copper-gold deposit at the Porvenir project in Ecuador.
The company said the total mineral resource was estimated at 396.8 million tonnes at 0.44% copper equivalent for 1.4 million tonnes of copper and 1.8 million tonnes of gold in the indicated category.
In the inferred category, the estimate was 96.9 million tonnes at 0.37% copper equivalent, for 0.28 million tonnes of copper and 0.38 million tonnes of gold.
'The maiden MRE for Cacharposa and continued encouraging drilling results are a testament to the quality of the company's regional exploration portfolio,' chief executive Darryl Cuzzubbo said.
'Whilst the strong grades exposed at surface at Cacharposa attest to the economic potential, the Porvenir project continues to grow and with numerous other nearby mineralised targets identified, we believe the Porvenir project has the potential to become a very significant copper-gold porphyry camp.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.