StockMarketWire.com - Data and technology services provider Made Tech said its first-half gross profit had almost doubled amid a jump in sales.

Gross profit for the six months through November had increased 98% to £11.7 million, as revenue more than doubled to £11.7 million.

The company said new contract bookings exceeded £25 million, including the award of its largest ever contract, worth £7 million.

Made Tech said it had return to operational profitability, with investment during the full year unwinding in the first half.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com