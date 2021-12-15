StockMarketWire.com - Data and technology services provider Made Tech said its first-half gross profit had almost doubled amid a jump in sales.
Gross profit for the six months through November had increased 98% to £11.7 million, as revenue more than doubled to £11.7 million.
The company said new contract bookings exceeded £25 million, including the award of its largest ever contract, worth £7 million.
Made Tech said it had return to operational profitability, with investment during the full year unwinding in the first half.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.