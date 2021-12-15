StockMarketWire.com - Shipping services provider Clarkson said that Sir Bill Thomas would be stepping down from his role as chair.

Approaching the end of his three-year tenure, Thomas had decided now was the 'appropriate time' to focus on other roles and activities and therefore not be offering himself for re-election at the company's annual general meeting in May 2022, the company said.

Peter Backhouse, Clarksons' senior independent director, would lead an independent selection process for a new chair.




