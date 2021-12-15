StockMarketWire.com - Specialist drug developer Sareum said the European Patent Office had issued an intention to grant notice for one of its patents.

The patent was in respect of an invention associated with Sareum's proprietary SDC-1802 TYK2/JAK1 kinase inhibitor programme.

The company said it expected that the patent would be formally granted within four months, subject to certain formalities being completed.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com