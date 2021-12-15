StockMarketWire.com - Dietary supplements group OptiBiotix Health said it had signed an exclusive supply agreement with pharmacy chain Nahdi Medical.
The pact was for the sale of the company's weight management products in Saudi Arabia.
OptiBiotix said the in-store launch was planned for the for the first half 2022 and would progressively expand into Nadhi's pharmacy network and its online platform.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
