StockMarketWire.com - Property investor The PRS REIT said it had fully committed £55.6 million of recent equity raising proceeds by acquiring three of its five targeted sites.
The three sites had been acquired at a combined gross development cost of about £60.3 million.
They were expected to deliver 383 new homes with an estimated rental value of a £3.6 million per annum, once built and let.
'All three sites are already under construction, and the first homes are due to be available for rental from the end of February 2022, as previously reported,' the company said.
The two remaining target sites would be funded from debt facilities, which were to be arranged, and are scheduled for acquisition during the first half of 2022.
