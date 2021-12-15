StockMarketWire.com - Cinema group Cineworld said it would appeal a court ruling in favour of Cineplex's damages claim for breach of contract after the company pulled out of deal to acquire the Canadian exhibitor.
The Ontario Superior Court of Justice dismissed Cineworld's counter-claim and awarded Cineplex damages of C$1.23 billion for lost synergies to Cineplex and C$5.5 million for lost transaction costs.
Cineworld said it disagreed with this judgment and would appeal the decision.
'Cineworld does not expect damages to be payable whilst any appeal is ongoing,' it added.
