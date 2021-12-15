StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Pan African Resources said it had agreed to acquire the Blyvoor gold surface tailings resources.
The assets included six historical tailings storage facilities with total mineral resources of more than 1.4 million ounces of contained gold.
The deal encompassed a three-month initial fatal-flaw due diligence period, following which Pan African could elect to proceed with a definitive feasibility study over the following nine months.
Pan African would then elect to acquire Blyvoor for ZAR110 million ($6.9 million at current exchange rates), to be funded from internal cash resources.
