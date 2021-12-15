StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks edged lower in early trading on Wednesday after a local inflation reading came in higher than expected, stoking concerns that interest rates might rise.
At 0824, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was down 9.55 points, or 0.1%, at 7,209.09.
The UK consumer price index rose 5.1% in November, above expectations for a 4.8% increase. The reading comes in the same week the Bank of England is due to decide on whether to raise interest rates.
Cinema group Cineworld tumbled 22% to 35.26p after it lost a C$1.23 billion (£720 million) damages claim brought by Cineplex for breach of contract, after Cineworld pulled out of deal to acquire the Canadian exhibitor.
Cineworld said it would appeal the court's decision.
Distribution and services group Bunzl inched up 2p to £28.91 on guiding for annual revenue to rise 2% and adjusted operating margin to be only slightly ahead of historical levels.
Looking ahead, Bunzl said revenue in 2022 would be 'slightly' higher than in 2021, with margins expected to normalise to more historical levels.
Electrical goods retailer Currys, formally Dixons Carphone, slumped 7.5% to 114.66p, having warned of softening demand in the run-up to Christmas and ongoing supply-chain issues.
Curry's nevertheless maintained its annual earnings guidance after its first-half pre-tax profit rose 6.7% to £48 million despite a 2% fall in revenue to £4.79 billion.
Online gambling company 888 edged back less than 0.1% to 289.8p as it agreed to sell assets, including a bingo business to Broadway Gaming for up to $54 million, including a $4 million earn-out.
888 also agreed to provide Broadway with certain transitional services for up to 12 months post deal completion.
Advertising firm M&C Saatchi rallied 5.5% to 158.25p on announcing that it now expected its annual operating profit to be 'materially ahead' of previous forecasts.
M&C Saatchi said activity in the final quarter had been strong, particularly in its performance media and global and social issues divisions, its UK agency.
Shopping centre owner Hammerson firmed 1.0% to 32.06p following news it raised cash proceeds of £92 million from the sale of six non-core assets, including a shopping centre in Glasgow.
Hammerson said the sales were in line with its strategy of reducing debt, simplifying its portfolio and generating capital for redeployment.
Real-estate play TR Property Investment Trust climbed 0.8% to 483.5p, having raised is interim dividend 1.9% after it posted a positive first-half performance.
The company's net asset value per share total return for the year through September was 15.6%, ahead of its benchmark total return of 11.0%. It upped its dividend to 5.3p per share.
Specialist audio visual distributor Midwich jumped 11% to 641.5p after it forecast a full-year profit 'materially ahead' of its previous expectations.
Midwich's adjusted pre-tax profit for the year through December was now expected to be at least £30 million, the company said in a trading update. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
