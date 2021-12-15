StockMarketWire.com - Baltic Classifieds swung to a loss in the first half of the year as revenue was offset by a jump in costs.
For the six months through October, pre-tax losses were €7.6 million, compared with a profit of €386 million last year, while revenue rose 24% to €25.0 million.
Looking ahead, the company said it now expected to maintain adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, margin for the full year, despite the additional public company costs.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
