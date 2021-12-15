StockMarketWire.com - Sales, marketing, and support services group DCC said it had completed the acquisition of Almo on 14 December 2021.
The acquisition was based on an initial enterprise value of approximately $610 million.
The transaction represented DCC's largest acquisition to date and 'materially expands DCC Technology's successful and growing North American business,' the company said.
'The North American market is the largest B2B and consumer technology market in the world and the acquisition will enhance DCC Technology's presence and capability in the consumer channel where Almo is also the largest national distributor of consumer appliance and lifestyle products,' it added.
The acquisition was expected to be 'significantly' EPS accretive, with adjusted EPS accretion of approximately 10% in first full year of ownership, DCC said.
