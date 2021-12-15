StockMarketWire.com - Russia-focused oil company PetroNeft Resources said a loan to the company from Petrogrand had been reduced to $2.3 million, with all conditions satisfied to extend maturity for an additional year.

The company said an agreement was reached to extend the current term by 30 days to 15 January, due to on-going third-party refinancing negotiations.


