StockMarketWire.com - Advanced materials group Haydale reported narrower first-half losses as cost cuts boosted performance following flat revenue growth amid weakness in its North American and Asia Pacific business units.
For the year ended 30 June 2021, pre-tax losses narrowed to £3.41 million from £4.02 million year-on-year, while revenue fell 2% £2.9 million.
Looking ahead, the company said it was yet to see any 'sustained recovery in our aerospace business and so we continue to be cautious with respect to short-term revenue.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.