StockMarketWire.com - Advanced materials group Haydale reported narrower first-half losses as cost cuts boosted performance following flat revenue growth amid weakness in its North American and Asia Pacific business units.

For the year ended 30 June 2021, pre-tax losses narrowed to £3.41 million from £4.02 million year-on-year, while revenue fell 2% £2.9 million.

Looking ahead, the company said it was yet to see any 'sustained recovery in our aerospace business and so we continue to be cautious with respect to short-term revenue.'


