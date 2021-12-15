StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Predator Oil & Gas said it was planning an extended testing operation at a well in Morocco that was found to over-pressured and needed extra work to be brought under control.
The company said the MOU-1 well encountered pressures not seen before in the Rharb Basin.
A mud weight had to be increased to to successfully control the well.
'Conventional well logs delivered at the end of the well did not have sufficient resolution to correctly characterise the reservoirs penetrated by MOU-1,' Predator said.
Additional logs were not run as the priority was to secure the well for rigless testing.
Predator said it didn't want to risk logging tools getting stuck in areas of poor borehole integrity, which could have created a significant financial lability.
It added that it had identified all the specialist testing equipment and size of perforating guns it needed in-country to commence rigless testing, subject to partner approval, as early as possible in 2022.
'The objective will be to establish commercial gas flow rates and to analyse pressure data to estimate volume of gas connected to the MOU-1 wellbore,' it said.
