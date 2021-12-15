StockMarketWire.com - Medical cannabis and R&D group Kanabo said its CBD and nicotine formula had advanced from patent cooperation treaty phase to national phase in the US, UK, and EU countries, the final phase before becoming an internationally approved patent.
The formula, which was closing in on an internationally approved patent, could be used to 'treat nicotine and tobacco addiction, with evidence suggesting the programme significantly reduces physical and psychological nicotine withdrawal effects by an average of 70 per cent,' the company said.
'The formula is targeted at both the traditional smoking and e-cigarettes markets which are expected to reach £50mil over the coming years.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
