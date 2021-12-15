StockMarketWire.com - Biopharmaceutical company Avacta said its Covid-19 antigen lateral flow test had been shown to detect the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in clinical samples.

The AffiDX SARS-CoV-2 antigen lateral flow test had 'been evaluated at the Carlos III Hospital in Madrid using a small number of actual patient samples confirmed to be Omicron variant positive,' the company said.

'The results indicate that the AffiDX antigen test detects the new Omicron variant in addition to all previously identified new variants of concern,' it added.




