StockMarketWire.com - Mechanical and refractory engineering group Goodwin reported a rise in first-half profit as revenue was boosted by strong performance in its refractory engineering business.
For the six months ended 31 October, pre-tax profit rose to £7.7 million from £5.8 million year-on-year as revenue increased to £68.9 million from £62.6 million.
'The refractory engineering division has delivered a strong performance and its activity continues to travel on an upward trajectory, delivering like-for-like sales growth of 40%,' the company said.
Looking ahead, pre-tax profit in the second half of the year was expected to be possibly 'slightly better' than the first half, the company said.
'[W]hilst we continue to experience inflationary pressures, the offsetting benefit of increased selling prices will be recognised within the next financial year,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
