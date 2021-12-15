StockMarketWire.com - Drug makers GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi announced that a single booster dose of their recombinant adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate delivered consistently 'strong' immune responses.

Preliminary results from the VAT0002 clinical trial investigating the safety and immunogenicity of the booster showed neutralising antibodies increased 9- to 43-fold regardless of the primary vaccine received (AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech) and for all age groups tested.

The booster was well tolerated, with a safety profile similar to currently approved COVID-19 vaccines, the company said.

Results from the ongoing global phase III trial, VAT0008, were expected in Q1 2022.





