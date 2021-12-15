StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Tungsten West said a temporary aggregates plant had been commissioned at the Hemerdon tungsten and tin mine in Devon, England.

The newly installed plant was commissioned at the end of November and would operate whilst the Hemerdon process plant was redeveloped and a separate full-scale aggregates plant was built.

Aggregates produced at Hemerdon were a by-product of the metalliferous mining process.

Tungsten West said they now represented a secondary cash-flow opportunity as well as assisting its in its 'no-waste' target for the project.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com