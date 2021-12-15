StockMarketWire.com - Electronics reselling group MusicMagpie said its annual performance had met expectations given at the time of its initial public offering in April.
Revenue for the year through November was £145.2 million and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation was £12.2 million.
MusicMagpie said said revenue in its core consumer technology business in the UK rose 5.4% year-on-year.
Revenues from the disc media and books divisions reverted to pre-pandemic levels in the second half. 'We are pleased to have delivered a good performance in our first year as a listed company, in line with our expectations at the time of the IPO in April,' chief executive Steve Oliver said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.