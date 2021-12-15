StockMarketWire.com - Electronics reselling group MusicMagpie said its annual performance had met expectations given at the time of its initial public offering in April.

Revenue for the year through November was £145.2 million and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation was £12.2 million.

MusicMagpie said said revenue in its core consumer technology business in the UK rose 5.4% year-on-year.

Revenues from the disc media and books divisions reverted to pre-pandemic levels in the second half. 'We are pleased to have delivered a good performance in our first year as a listed company, in line with our expectations at the time of the IPO in April,' chief executive Steve Oliver said.


