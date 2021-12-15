StockMarketWire.com - Online womenswear fashion brand In The Style slump in first-half profit as supply chain disruptions weighed on growth.
For the first half ended 30 September, pre-tax profit fell 51.3% to £890 million year-on-year, while revenue increased 38.8% to £29.8 million.
'Profitability impacted by industry-wide supply chain disruption as well as a higher return rates versus the prior year, in part reflecting sales growth of the Group's more inclusive size ranges, which is being addressed through increased investment in product and garment technology and fitting,' the company said.
Looking ahead, sales to wholesale partners had been lower than the prior year since the period end reflecting the phasing of orders, but the company said it remained 'confident in achieving continued progress through this channel in the second half.'
