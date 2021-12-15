StockMarketWire.com - Drax said its subsidiary Drax Power had appointed Worley Europe to begin a front-end engineering design study for its bioenergy with carbon capture and storage project at Drax Power Station.
The programme of works would provide the design information and costings, which alongside confirmation of the financial model for BECCS and planning approval, would allow Drax to take a final investment decision in 2024, allowing the first unit to commence operation in 2027 and the second by 2030, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
