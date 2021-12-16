Interim Result
20/12/2021 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)
Final Result
17/12/2021 Ecofin Global Utilities And Infrastructure Trust PLC (EGL)
21/12/2021 Titon Holdings PLC (TON)
AGM / EGM
17/12/2021 Renalytix PLC (RENX)
17/12/2021 Petroneft Resources PLC (PTR)
17/12/2021 (MACP)
17/12/2021 (CINH)
17/12/2021 (THX)
17/12/2021 Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (ZIOC)
17/12/2021 Ep Global Opportunities Trust PLC (EPG)
17/12/2021 Focusrite PLC (TUNE)
20/12/2021 Cambium Global Timberland Ltd (TREE)
20/12/2021 Plexus Holdings PLC (POS)
20/12/2021 Napster Group PLC (NAPS)
21/12/2021 Lekoil Limited (LEK)
21/12/2021 Northamber PLC (NAR)
21/12/2021 Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG)
21/12/2021 Aura Energy Limited (AURA)
22/12/2021 Dolphin Capital Investors Ltd (DCI)
22/12/2021 Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO)
22/12/2021 Dotdigital Group PLC (DOTD)
22/12/2021 Parkmead Group (The) PLC (PMG)
22/12/2021 Revolution Bars Group PLC (RBG)
23/12/2021 Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd (BXP)
23/12/2021 Orosur Mining INC (OMI)
23/12/2021 Yew Grove Reit Plc (YEW)
23/12/2021 Rambler Metals & Mining PLC (RMM)
24/12/2021 Abingdon Health PLC (ABDX)
24/12/2021 Origo Partners PLC (OPP)
29/12/2021 (WCAT)
29/12/2021 Bezant Resources PLC (BZT)
29/12/2021 Directa Plus PLC (DCTA)
29/12/2021 Jubilee Metals Group PLC (JLP)
29/12/2021 7Digital Group PLC (7DIG)
29/12/2021 Proton Motor Power Systems PLC (PPS)
30/12/2021 Simigon Ltd. (SIM)
30/12/2021 Genedrive PLC (GDR)
30/12/2021 Supply@ME Capital (SYME)
30/12/2021 Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (SPDI)
31/12/2021 Corcel PLC (CRCL)
31/12/2021 Gulf Investment Fund Plc (GIF)
31/12/2021 Goldplat PLC (GDP)
Ex-Dividend
17/12/2021 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)
17/12/2021 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)
17/12/2021 Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust PLC (MAVT)
17/12/2021 Sdcl Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC (SEIT)
17/12/2021 Triple Point Social Housing Reit PLC (SOHO)
17/12/2021 Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM)
17/12/2021 Telecom Plus PLC (TEP)
17/12/2021 Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI)
17/12/2021 Biffa PLC (BIFF)
17/12/2021 James Halstead PLC (JHD)
17/12/2021 Asia Dragon Trust PLC (DGN)
17/12/2021 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)
17/12/2021 Henderson Opportunities Trust PLC (HOT)
17/12/2021 CML Microsystems PLC (CML)
17/12/2021 BP PLC (BP.)
20/12/2021 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)
20/12/2021 Softcat PLC (SCT)
20/12/2021 Ienergizer Limited (IBPO)
21/12/2021 Craneware PLC (CRW)
22/12/2021 London Finance & Investment Group PLC (LFI)
