Interim Result
16/12/2021 (PROC)
16/12/2021 Frp Advisory Group PLC (FRP)
Final Result
16/12/2021 Titon Holdings PLC (TON)
16/12/2021 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)
16/12/2021 Hyve Group PLC (HYVE)
16/12/2021 Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG)
AGM / EGM
16/12/2021 Netcall PLC (NET)
16/12/2021 Sareum Holdings PLC (SAR)
16/12/2021 Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (SCF)
16/12/2021 Seeing Machines Limited (SEE)
16/12/2021 Glenveagh Properties Plc (GLV)
16/12/2021 Checkit PLC (CKT)
16/12/2021 Avi Global Trust PLC (AGT)
16/12/2021 Arc Minerals Limited (ARCM)
16/12/2021 Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD)
16/12/2021 888 Holdings PLC (888)
Trading Statement
16/12/2021 Serco Group PLC (SRP)
16/12/2021 Petrofac Limited (PFC)
16/12/2021 Itm Power PLC (ITM)
Ex-Dividend
16/12/2021 Numis Corporation PLC (NUM)
16/12/2021 Northamber PLC (NAR)
16/12/2021 Mitie Group PLC (MTO)
16/12/2021 Sirius Real Estate LD (SRE)
16/12/2021 Tr Property Investment Trust PLC (TRY)
16/12/2021 Vertu Motors PLC (VTU)
16/12/2021 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)
16/12/2021 Manolete Partners PLC (MANO)
16/12/2021 Henderson High Income Trust PLC (HHI)
16/12/2021 Cranswick PLC (CWK)
16/12/2021 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)
16/12/2021 Braemar Shipping Services PLC (BMS)
16/12/2021 Discoverie Group PLC (DSCV)
16/12/2021 Tritax Eurobox PLC (EBOX)
16/12/2021 Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
16/12/2021 Volution Group PLC (FAN)
16/12/2021 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com