StockMarketWire.com - Fund management firm Schroders confirmed recent media speculation that it was in advanced talks with Greencoat Capital, a renewables infrastructure manager, about taking a significant stake in the business.

There was no certainty these talks would lead to any final agreement, the company said.

'Schroders continued to evaluate potential acquisition opportunities in line with its strategy to build a comprehensive private assets platform and enhance its leadership position in sustainability,' it added.

