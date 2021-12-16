StockMarketWire.com - Fund management firm Schroders confirmed recent media speculation that it was in advanced talks with Greencoat Capital, a renewables infrastructure manager, about taking a significant stake in the business.
There was no certainty these talks would lead to any final agreement, the company said.
'Schroders continued to evaluate potential acquisition opportunities in line with its strategy to build a comprehensive private assets platform and enhance its leadership position in sustainability,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.