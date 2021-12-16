StockMarketWire.com - Real estate company LXi REIT said it had acquired a long-let property, which had been independently valued at a price £58.9 million.
Under the terms of the deal, the company paid 35.7 million in shares, equating to 88% of the independent value, at an issue price of 145 pence per share and £7.0 million in cash, equating to 12% of the independent value.
The consideration represented a net initial yield of 4.9% and was expected to rise to 5.7% at the next inflation-linked rent review in 2025.
The property comprised 127,000 square foot of built area, along with 850 car parking spaces and petrol filling station, on a freehold site that extended to 16 acres.
The Property was fully let to Sainsbury's Supermarkets with 19 years unexpired to first break.
The rent increased five yearly in line with RPI inflation, collared at 1% per year and capped at 4% per year.
