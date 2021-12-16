StockMarketWire.com - IntegraFin reported a rise in annual profit as funds under direction grew underpinned by 'strong' performance in its investment platform Transact.
For the year ended 30 September, net profit rose 12% to £51.1 million year-on-year as funds under direction grew 27% to £52.1 billion.
Gross inflows for the year were up 34% to £7.70 billion.
An interim dividend of 7 pence per share was declared, taking the total dividend to 10 pence per share, up from 8.3 pence last year.
'The positivity from the last three months of the 2021 financial year have continued in to the start of the new financial year. However, much uncertainty persists, with COVID-19 and impacts of the end of the Brexit transition still emerging,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.