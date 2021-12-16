StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Hipgnosis Songs swung to a first-half loss as surge in costs offset revenue growth.

For the six months ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax loss was £19.2 million compared with a profit of £13.0 million year-on-year, while revenue increased to £85.3 million from £63.3 million.

Operating expenses swelled to £92.0 million from £41.5 million year-on-year.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com