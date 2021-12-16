StockMarketWire.com - Property company CLS said it had secured five leases in the last three weeks across Germany including Cologne, Essen, Berlin and Munich.

On a combined basis, these five leases were completed at 2% above ERV.

'These lettings further confirm that the demand for high quality office space is bouncing back strongly and significantly reduce our vacancies in Germany,' th ecompany said.


