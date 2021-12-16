StockMarketWire.com - Property company CLS said it had secured five leases in the last three weeks across Germany including Cologne, Essen, Berlin and Munich.
On a combined basis, these five leases were completed at 2% above ERV.
'These lettings further confirm that the demand for high quality office space is bouncing back strongly and significantly reduce our vacancies in Germany,' th ecompany said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.