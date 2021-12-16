StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure investment company International Public Partnerships said it had acquired a majority interest in a portfolio of four Danish public-private partnerships projects for £14 million.
This acquisition marked the company's first investment in Denmark.
The projects, which provided essential infrastructure and were geographically spread across Denmark, included a specialist land registry court archive building in Hobro; a hospital car parking facility; a school in Orsted; and a school in Vildbjerg.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
