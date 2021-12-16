StockMarketWire.com - Professional services business JTC said it had acquired New-York based alternative asset services provider Essential Fund Services.
EFS was co-founded in 2009 by the present Managing Member and sole owner, Gerard M. Federici, a financial services professional with over 25 years' industry experience.
'The acquisition of EFS is extremely complementary to JTC's recent acquisition of SALI Fund Services,' the company said.
'Significant strategic benefits are anticipated for both businesses as they become part of the same group, with the transaction enabling greater collaboration between the firms and a more integrated offering for IDF clients more generally,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.