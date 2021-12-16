StockMarketWire.com - Insurance company Aviva said it would increase and extend its share buyback programme from £750 million to a maximum aggregate consideration of £1 billion.

The total maximum number of shares to be acquired under the programme was increased to 392 million, the company said.

The programme commenced on 13 August 2021 and would now complete no later than 31 March 2022.


