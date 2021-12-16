StockMarketWire.com - Energy storage company ITM Power reported narrower first-half losses following a rise in revenue.
For the half-year to 31 October 2021, gross loss was narrowed to £2.4 million from £2.8 million year-on-year as revenue increased to £4.1 million from £0.2 million.
Looking ahead, the company said revenue was still expected to be heavily weighted to the second half of the year.
Full year guidance of 33 to 50 MW was maintained.
