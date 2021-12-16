StockMarketWire.com - Energy storage company ITM Power reported narrower first-half losses following a rise in revenue.

For the half-year to 31 October 2021, gross loss was narrowed to £2.4 million from £2.8 million year-on-year as revenue increased to £4.1 million from £0.2 million.

Looking ahead, the company said revenue was still expected to be heavily weighted to the second half of the year.

Full year guidance of 33 to 50 MW was maintained.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com