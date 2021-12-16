StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 was up 1% by midday at 7,244.09 despite a surprise rate hike from the Bank of England.
The central bank was widely expected to keep rates on hold due to the uncertainty created by the Omicron variant.
Boohoo fell 13.6% to 119.1p after warning on profit as higher return rates, supply chain disruption and inflation muddied the outlook for online fashion retailer.
For the financial year ending 28 February, the company cut its expectations net sales growth to a range of 12% 14% from 20% and 25% previously.
Podcast company Audioboom rose 2.8% to £11.05 after upgrading its profit outlook as strong momentum continued into the fourth quarter, driven by higher advertiser demand.
The company said it now expects to generate 'significantly' increased adjusted EBITDA - earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation, share based payments, non-cash foreign exchange movements and material one-off items - and marginally improved revenue, ahead of current market expectations.
Fund management firm Schroders climbed 1.7% to £34.46 after confirming recent media speculation that it was in advanced talks with Greencoat Capital, a renewables infrastructure manager, about taking a significant stake in the business.
Shares in Domino's Pizza (DOM) rallied 19% to 413p after announcing it had resolved a long-running dispute with its franchisees. This will enable more store openings and the implementation of new technology.
Investment company Hipgnosis Songs gained 0.9% to 127.3pdespite swinging to a first-half loss as surge in costs offset revenue growth.
IntegraFin fell 10.8% to 537.00 pence after reporting a rise in annual profit as funds under direction grew underpinned by 'strong' performance in its investment platform Transact.
Insurance company Aviva was up 1.5% to 401.9p after saying it would increase and extend its share buyback programme from £750 million to a maximum aggregate consideration of £1 billion.
Professional services business JTC was flat at 880p after it said it had acquired New-York based alternative asset services provider Essential Fund Services. Shares in unbranded consumer goods maker McBride (MCB) fell 7.1% to 55p as it warned rising costs would result in losses 70% higher than it was guiding for two months ago.
Shares in recruitment firm Robert Walters (RWA) moved 1% higher to £72.48 after it lifted its full-year expectations. This followed a strong trading in the fourth quarter.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
